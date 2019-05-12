CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas kicked off a little early for patients and their families at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The hospital hosted its annual Jolly Holiday Party, which gives patients and families a chance to forget about the check-ups, the doctor's appointments, and relax and have fun getting into the Christmas spirit.

"The reason that we put this event on for our patients and their families is to let them know that they're not forgotten. During the holiday season and we always want our patients to know that Santa can find them - no matter where they are at," said Lisa Cervantez, lead child life specialist.

The annual event is put on by the hospital Stripes Child Life program, which works to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety felt at times by children and loved ones during their hospital stay.

