Patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital got more treats than expected this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital found a unique way to make sure parents could still take part in the Halloween fun. Over twenty individuals participated in what they called 'Reverse trick-ot-treating'.

DCH decided to do Halloween a little different this year. Certified child life specialist Thomas Helesic wanted to give the children of Driscoll a special way to celebrate Halloween.

"This year we're doing it a little different, we're doing a reverse trick-or-treat. The patients are seated at different tables and we're having basically the various staff during time slots to come down and pass out treats to the different families," Helesic said.

Despite the pandemic still being in full swing the staff at Driscoll still managed to make a way.

You know you're in a children's hospital when everyone is dressing up, no matter their age or where they work," Helesic said.

One of the patients is 11-year old Kaiven Simmons. He was admitted after a diabetic emergency. Simmons took part in the fun and admitted exactly why he enjoyed the event.

"The candy and the different costumes," Simmons said.

With the help of a donation from Spirit Halloween, every child managed to have a costume this year.

"In a sense, we kind of joke that, yes this event is specifically for the patients to make them feel happy as well but I think the overall morale with the staff as well gets a little carried away but they all love it so much," Helesic said.

Over 20 children participated in this years parade. While hospitals may be an intimidating place to be, the children from this years parade didn't feel that way at all.

