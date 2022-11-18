Patients receive letter informing of data breach from Christus Spohn Health System

According to a letter that Christus Spohn Health System sent its affected customers -- hackers obtained files from patients between April 9, and May 4 of 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System has been hit with a cybersecurity breach resulting in personal and sensitive information being stolen from their patients.

According to a letter that Christus Spohn Health System sent its affected customers -- hackers obtained files from patients between April 9, and May 4 of 2022.

The information stolen was the patients name, address, date of birth and social security number. If residents received the letter or think they may be affected -- Spohn is offering a one-year membership to Experian identity protection services. However, residents must call 855-503-2683 to sign up.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.