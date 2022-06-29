Patriotic Boat Parade to set sail July 4 on the Island

Patriotic Boat Parade participants are expected to meet up and set sail between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The event will take place in front of the Padre Island Yacht Club

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Not sure of an event to attend this July 4? There will be a boat parade taking place on North Padre Island and everyone is invited to participate.

Patriotic Boat Parade participants are expected to meet up and set sail between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. The event will take place in front of the Padre Island Yacht Club.

Participants are urged to avoid "all vulgar and unbecoming displays," but are encouraged to fly patriotic flags.

The Parade will head towards the bridge in the Packery Channel area, and return through the Island's canals, and expected to end between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Texas for America First, Coastal Bend Republican Coalition, and Latinos for America First.

For more information on this event, call (361) 290-7068.

