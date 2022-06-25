Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A fourth child has died after a house fire, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office told 11Alive on Sunday. A fifth child who was admitted to the hospital, they believe, has been released with "minimal injuries." Their mother is now charged with murder.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance and a house fire on Woodwind Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Friday. They said that a woman was inside the home attempting to stab the other people inside at the time of the call. The home was on fire at the same time.

As deputies and firefighters arrived at the home they attempted to put out the fire and rescue those inside.

In total, seven children were located inside the house, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, where two of them died later on, the sheriff's office said.

The other two children at the scene did not appear to have any injuries, according to authorities.

Neighbors told 11Alive that some of the children jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

Edward Springer, who lives across the street, said the family lived there for years with no problems, adding "they stayed to their self, kids come outside to play - (they were) very good, very respectful… I just don’t understand it, I don’t understand it.”

Meanwhile, the woman described on the initial call - Darlene Brister - was located on the property and taken into custody. The sheriff's office said that she is currently in the Paulding County Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of malice murder. She is being held with no bond and the sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.