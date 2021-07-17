Pavilion in Kingsville named in honor of local resident

Maggie Salinas has devoted more than 60 years of her life to volunteering and working with the community.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It was quite an honor for a woman that has dedicated much of her life to the community of Kingsville and Kleberg County.

Today the Kingsville Pavilion on 6th Street was renamed in honor of Maggie Salinas.

Salinas is the chair of the historical committee for Kingsville and Kleberg County.



Salinas has devoted more than 60 years of her life to volunteering and working with the community and has no plans to stop now that she is 87.

“I am just so overwhelmed but also so happy and also at the same time I’m so glad for the people who are present I’m going to ask them to pray so that I can have more healthy years to continue my work in the community,” said Salinas.

“She’s helped so many people she’s got such a good heart, and this is just a really fabulous tribute for her,” said Gloria Beggar Cantu.

Among her many accomplishments, Salinas was one of the originators of the la posada procession which was first held in December of 1990. She also co-founded the annual community la posada festivities in Kingsville.

