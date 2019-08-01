Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was a big day Monday for one of the biggest donors to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

Organizers of the event dedicated a pavilion at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds to Marvin and Laura Berry of Berry Contracting. The Berry family is one of the main financial contributors to the annual event.

Laura Berry said their tradition of helping out with the show started when a former employee who had kids participating asked them to tag along and see what the event was all about.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show gives students in South Texas the chance to raise animals and earn scholarship money to continue their education.

"It makes me feel good when grown men with little children come up and they say 'you helped put me through college'. 'You helped me to get my education.' It really makes you feel good," Berry said.

The Berry family has been donating their time and money to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show for some 50 years now.