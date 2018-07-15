Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Cappy is sweet and small and just likes to stay in bed. Cappy is up for adoption from Peewee's Pet Adoption World. Cappy is about 4 years old, he's neutered, heartworm negative, and ready to go home. See if Cappy would be a good fit for your family today.

