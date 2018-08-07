Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kristin Diaz stopped by the Cattery with a look to adopt or foster a cat. All of the cats are available for adoption with a base price fee of $60 dollars. The cats are already spayed or neutered and micro-chipped. There are some long term residents who are apart of the Lonely hearts club. After an interview with an adoption consultant, you could take home a cat on the same day. Contact the Cattery for more information at (361) 854-6369.

