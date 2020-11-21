3-percent proposed pay increase for military members

One of the sticking points to the $740 billion plus bill is the language addressing a requirement to rename military bases which are named after Confederates.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Filemon Vela is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. He was named by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to try and bridge the differences between the House of Representatives and the Senate when it comes to their versions of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Some of the main features of the house bill call for a 3-percent pay increase for service members and improvements to family housing and services.

"It has to go to conference and then the senate bill is negotiated with the house bill and we are hopeful that it will be negotiated but it’s Washington so you never know," Vela said.



One of the sticking points to the $740 billion plus bill is the language contained in it, addressing a requirement to rename those military bases which are named after Confederates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.