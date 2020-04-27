CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The federal paycheck protection program has resumed operations today. The program was passed by Congress to help fund small businesses and keep their workers on the payroll.

President Trump signed the bill on Friday allowing $310B to loaned out to business owners across the country. If those businesses can keep their employees for eight weeks in many cases the loans will be forgiven. It's designed for companies with less than five hundred employees.

