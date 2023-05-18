Paycheck to Paycheck: Making ends meet

72-year-old Alice Bridie has been forced to adapt to rising costs by having to make cuts on even basic necessities like food. "We don't even eat lunch anymore."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 72-year-old Alice Bridie said the pressure on her wallet has forced her and her husband Greg to rethink what they eat, and even completely take out one of their most important meals of the day.

"All of our bills are paid and that is when the problem starts," she said.

Bridie told 3NEWS that she is unable to go back to work because of her health. Living off of social security, retirement was supposed to be easier.

"At one point we did have a pretty good savings, but that was back in 2007," she said.

Even something as simple as a trip to the grocery store proves to be a challenge.

"I never get out of there really under $100," she said.

Forced to adapt, Bridie said she is having to make cuts on some of her basic necessities.

"We don't even eat lunch anymore, we eat breakfast and then dinner, and it's pretty much the same thing, eggs in the morning and a piece of toast." she said.

Coastal Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson said there is no reason for people like Alice and Greg to suffer in silence.

"If we hadn't called her we wouldn't have known they were completely out of food," she said.

Bridie said that the Coastal Bend Food Bank helped her and her husband through a difficult time in their lives.

"I don't know what we would do without the Food Bank," she said.

The nonprofit provides more than 10 million pounds of food to South Texas and serves almost 100,000 people a year. Hanson said they are able to help those in need because of the donations they continue to receive.

"If you are hungry we are here," she said.

Hanson said there are things you can think about during your next trip to the grocery store.

She says a little time and planning can go a long way to help you save. Compare prices, look for those sales, coupons, and markdowns.

For lunch and dinner, Hanson recommends finding the basics first, those healthy options such as eggs, milk, bread, cheese, pasta, maybe some peanut butter.

If you are looking for a protein substitute, there's beans, chickpeas, tuna, and eggs."

For Bridie, she never thought she would be in this situation. She's thankful for the assistance from folks at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

"We just do the best we can," she said.

To reach the Coastal Bend Food Bank call (361) 887-6291

