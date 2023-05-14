Paycheck to Paycheck: Slipping into homelessness

In a five-part series, 3NEWS examines the struggles many folks are facing in order to make ends meet and the resources available to help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a new reality check for many folks who are already struggling to make ends meet.

If you've taken a trip to the grocery store, then you know there is a tighter squeeze on your wallet due to the rising cost of living.

A report by Pymnts.com shows about half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck with millennials most likely feeling the financial crunch.

"It's more less like your bind to just that job and trying to make that connect, that way you have your phone bill, your electric, your water, as well as your rent or insurance to your car," said Miles McElhaney. "So there's plenty of different variables where that money just goes and you're like, you're stuck. What am I going to do next?"

Miles McElhaney has come a long way since a family tragedy sent him into a downward spiral. "I experienced a death in my family, when I came here my grandma died, less than a month later, my grandfather gets charged for murder." Mcelhaney said.

The veteran and father of two struggled with PTSD and substance abuse. He said, "My vice was methamphetamine."

McElhaney knows what it's like to hit rock bottom. "I was on the island, and the night before I sat there, sleeping in a urinal, because I had nowhere to go." He said. "I had no body, I didn't know anybody."

The next day he found Mission 911. "The process was immense. Emotionally, physically, mentally " Mcelhaney explained.

It would also be a turning point, that leaned him on his faith as well as his family.

Tony Reyes is the founder of Mission 911. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I thought if I could help just one person it would be great."

23 years after he founded the non-profit, Reyes has offered hope for thousands of people who have walked through his door. "Even if you are person like Miles, that maybe struggled in life and you need a rebound, we are there for you." He shared.

What started as a shelter for men is now making the transition to focus on case management, this as Tony said more and more people find themselves making tough financial decisions to keep their heads above water.

Reyes said, "if you are in middle class and in poverty, that is a whole different level. Yes, it's tough, everybody lives in that moment of oh my gosh am I going to lose my car, my house or my family? Well, you are going to have to make some decisions."

It's that focus on solutions he said will empower you. Which is why the transitional housing complex will find itself evolving too.

Recently, Mission 911 announced it will be moving to a brand-new location at Old Robstown Road and Leopard Street.

Instead of a shelter, it will offer a one stop shop for clothing and resources to help pay bills and meet with case managers.

Reyes said, "Different office spaces here where you can meet with MHID, Texas Workforce, Social Security and people to help with Medicaid Medicare."

Mcelhaney has called the nonprofit home for 7 months. He said, "where I'm at right now is where I dreamed, I was going to be."

Right now, he has a roof over his head and holds down two jobs. He'll miss the shelter but expressed that he's focused on what's next. "I have a studio apartment I live in, nowhere else right now is feasible for that. Yes, I have to move out." Mcelhaney said.

"I have to look toward that next step, but they are right there with me. Looking through the target, through the cross hairs, let's get that goal."

He wants people to know it's okay to ask for help, even if you are embarrassed. Just like Mission 911 is helping him.

"Voice it, closed mouths don't get fed. If you have an issue or problem, someone needs to know." Mcelhaney said.

For more information about the services Mission 911 offers, you can call (361) 882-0911.

We are also getting a better snapshot of the area's needs as a whole. This year's 'Point in Time' survey is back. The count happened back in January of this year and shows 627 people in Corpus Christi who are experiencing homelessness.

301 were considered unsheltered. 63 of them veterans.

Tomorrow, May 15, 3NEWS will be continuing the special series 'Paycheck to Paycheck' with a look at how multiple generations of families are now considering living together and how doing so helps them save.

