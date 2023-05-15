Paycheck to Paycheck: The reality of multi-generational living

It's something that has many families reconsidering their own living arrangements, opening their homes to loved ones in an effort to save money.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a saying that your family will always be there for you through thick or thin, whether that is health-related or even financial.

3NEWS' special series, "Paycheck to Paycheck," dives into how the rising cost of living is impacting people across the Coastal Bend.

It's something that has many families reconsidering their own living arrangements, opening their homes to loved ones in an effort to save money.

Multi-generational living is a term that describes families who are choosing to live under one roof, whether that's adults moving back in with their aging parents or even grandparents who share a home with their grown grandchildren.

The goal is to share financial responsibilities to lessen the burden of rising costs.

Melissa Yendork explained to 3NEWS how her own mother helped her when she had no place to go following her divorce.

"Moved back from Houston in 2005 after a divorce, and I ended up staying with my mom. I was with her for 5 years until I got back on my feet. I had two boys, she helped me raise them," she said.

Yendork's sons are now young men. 29-year old James and 24-year-old Ernest Jr. help their mother out wherever they can -- even if it proves to be a little difficult.

"My 24 year old is amazing, he's on the spectrum but he's so smart," she said.

The family has become so close to one another that they even share an apartment together.

"We have created this unity of just us living together. Of course, the older one works and he helps pay bills, but I wouldn't be able to make it without him. His help," she said.

Yendork said that despite getting raises at her job -- it's not enough. The reality of living paycheck to paycheck becomes apparent to her everyday.

"Just recently, I didn't qualify for insurances anymore through the clinic card because I made $30 too much, so I don't have insurance right now," she said.

A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found there are more families just like the Yendorks who are choosing to live together.

In fact, that trend of multi-generational living shows no signs of slowing down.

Vice President of finance at South Texas Building Partners Christopher Munro said that the concept of family is strongly rooted in the very fabric of the Coastal Bend.

"You have to remember we are in the Coastal Bend, La Familia, it's always family first right," he said.

Munro is in the short-term rental business and has a background in finance. He said multi-generational living can be a smart option, no matter your situation.

"Rent is probably one of the largest expenses, rent or mortgage, as rates and prices continue to rise, I think you are going to see more families moving back in with each other," he said.

If you are considering this option to move in with family, Munro encourages residents to have a candid conversation about expectations.

"Do you want separate living areas, do you want defined living area, is everything sort of communal," he said.

Munro said that it's also important to go over house rules.

"Will you have a pet? Are you messy, not messy?" he said.

People like Yendork are doing what they can to take a more proactive approach with budgeting recurring expenses and being prepared for unexpected ones.

"It's making choices like not going out to eat, cooking at home, getting more bang for your buck," she said.

As residents walk that thin line of living paycheck to paycheck, it could mean the difference in taking your kids to the doctor.

3NEWS will have a look at why Amistad Health Clinic is seeing an increase of patients this year and the different options parents have to make sure their children are getting the proper affordable health care they need.

