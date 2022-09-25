'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez

Family and friends of Lou call today, "BeLouish Day" as they pay tribute to him by surprising people with random acts of kindness.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.

3NEWS spoke with Lou's mother, Cindie Deleon. She explained how it's been for her since her son lost his battle with cancer in 2018 and what that inspired her to do.

Lou's mothers along with family and friends continue to honor him by surprising random strangers with a free lunch or drink, telling them about Lou's story. The only thing Deleon asks in return is for them to pay it forward to someone else.

"It was hard, but we're still here, we're going to make that change. We want to be the change for Lou." Deleon said.

Deleon told 3NEWS, "It doesn't cost a thing to open a door or to compliment somebody or just say thank you. It goes a long way, it really does, and so that's what we want today to be about. But, when you do it, to think about him and think about that smile."

The day also has another purpose to get people to be the match and potentially save someone's life with a bone marrow transplant.

"The bone marrow registry, we don't have enough people that are in it and my son died from leukemia and he didn't have a match. And so, if we can add more people to the registry then I've done my job." Deleon adds.

Lou received his treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Following that he had two stem cell transplants since he could never find a bone marrow donor, and his mother said she has high hopes that today will add more people to the registry.

She is very grateful for the support her family received while Lou was sick.

Deleon explained, "The community of Corpus Christi is amazing and that's why it's my turn, our turn to give back because when we needed it, everybody was there for us."

Deleon told 3NEWS, people between 18 and 40 years old are greatly needed.