USS Lexington Flight Deck transformed for weekend bull riding event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What happens when you take a historic aircraft carrier and put some of the biggest bulls and best cowboys in the world on top of its flight deck? You get the ultimate man versus beast competition.

The USS Lexington Museum will be playing host to the Professional Bull Riders Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause event on Saturday.

As we learned, the transformation of the flight deck into an arena takes an army of workers and truck loads of dirt.

It took about 45 trucks to bring up 750,000 pounds of dirt to the flight deck.

"We are bringing what normally goes into a 40-50 thousand seat arena to the top of an aircraft carrier," said PBR production manager James White.

Crews spent the day preparing for Saturday's one of a kind bull riding event.

The PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause event aims to benefit charities that support US military veterans.

Professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell can't think of a better cause.

"We get to do something for people who did the most selfless act that you can possibly do, go out there and fight for our country," said Mitchell.

Bucking above the waves on the 900-foot flight deck, Mitchell was there the first time it took place on the Blue Ghost and can't wait to experience it again.

"I don't think there's ever been a bull riding on an aircraft carrier, to be there at the first one, I was the first buck off. I guess I'm a part of history in that sense. It's for a good cause, and we are just really enjoying being out here in Corpus Christi," said Mitchell.

"It's hot, its brutal out here, but we've done something nobody else has ever done and will probably ever do again, we've bucked bulls on an aircraft carrier, and there's a lot of pride in the industry for what we do to say that" said White.

Those in charge say they're estimating a crowd of about 250 people.

It's important to note that the ship will be closed to visitors on Saturday, September 4th for this event.

You can search for tickets at PBR.com/tickets.

This weekend, the entire athlete purse worth $100,000 will be donated to the family of bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva who tragically died during a recent competition in Fresno, California.