Bulls take over Buc Days: PBR Velocity Tour set to kick off Friday night

Hang on to your seat and get ready to see some of the world’s best riders compete head-to-head.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The PBR Velocity Tour finals kicks off at Buc Days Friday night!

Hang on to your seat and get ready to see some of the world’s best riders compete head-to-head. The American Bank Center arena has transformed and is ready for the professional bull riders.

3NEWS spent Friday morning at the American Bank Center with a first look at what the crowd can expect Friday night.

“These bulls are just like the bull riders, they’re competing for good prize money and may the best bull win,” said L.J. Jenkins a former Professional Bull Rider who now raises bulls.

The velocity finals is a major event. This is the last chance for five bull riders to make it to the world finals that takes place next week.

Professional Bull Rider Dakota Louis will be competing Friday night.

“Our competition is against the bulls, and we want to see each one of our buddies out here do good,” said Louis.

Louis did qualify for the world finals already so he will be there next week, but you can still see him at The American Bank Center Friday and Saturday night.

For tickets and more information, click here.