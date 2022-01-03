Peace through unity, unity through music

"Understand each other and accept each other as we are. We all have the same road to God."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It doesn't matter who you are, what language you speak, or where you call home. What matters is unity and peace. That's the message from First Baptist Church to the community and Ukraine.

Four songs created by Ukrainians were played by Loyd Lott, a carillonneur. He named a few.

"Ana Maria, what a moonlit night and Prayer for Ukraine," said Lott.

On Sunday, outside of First Baptist, a 15-minute concert was played. No lyrics, just music.

"Harmony. Harmony and peace," said Julio Leal, who supports peace in Ukraine, "and to listen to these bells is something beautiful".

The harmony is a message; One Julio appreciates. He said his whole heart is with the people who are losing everything in Ukraine, and it's important to remember, we're all human, we all feel and we all deserve support.

"Understand each other and accept each other as we are. We all have the same road to God," Leal added.

Bill Humphries taught English and bible study in Ukraine a few years back. He said religion stays the same across all borders and waters.

"They're just like us and the Christians there are just like the Christians here," said Humphries.

He said there are still people in Ukraine that he keeps in contact with, and as of Sunday, they are alive. He said it's a blessing and hopes it continues.

"We're texting them and they text us. Yes, we reassure them that we're praying for them, and God has a plan and we pray their faith will remain strong," Humphries added.

First Baptist will let the community know when there will be another concert. In the meantime, if you would like to donate and help people in Ukraine, a few links have been provided below.

