Two people suffered critical injuries and three were in serious condition, according to first responders. Ten others had minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The driver of the "pedal pub" in Midtown Atlanta Saturday night that crashed with more than a dozen people on board was arrested and charged with DUI, police said. They were also charged a business permit violation.

He was identified by Atlanta Police on Monday as 28-year-old James Anthony Johnson. Atlanta Police released surveillance video Monday showing the crash. Some viewers may find this disturbing. Watch the video below:



The "pedal pub" is an electric vehicle where up to 15 passengers pedal on a large-scale bike -- normally while consuming alcohol. The operator sits at the front and controls the vehicle.

It happened at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street around 6:30 p.m. As the peddlers were negotiating a turn, it toppled over, according to police.

Fifteen people were hurt and taken to the hospital, according to Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McClain. Two people suffered critical injuries and three were in serious condition, he said.

McClain added that due to the number of patients, they requested additional help. Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.