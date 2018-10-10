CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Artesian Street and Antelope Street.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was backing up in a parking lot and ran into the woman. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

The driver did get at least one citation for driving with expired insurance.

