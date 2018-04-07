Corpus Christi Police responded to a pedestrian accident around 4 a.m. near Weber and South Padre Island Drive.

When they arrived they discovered a man in his 20's in critical condition and rushed him to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. According to witnesses, the victim was walking northbound when a truck traveling the same direction hit him from behind.

Officers say he did not use the cross walk and was wearing dark clothing while in a poorly lit area of the road. The woman behind the wheel of that truck was not cited as officers say she did stop to render aid.

At last check, officer say the victim of that accident has been stabilized.

