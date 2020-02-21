CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning at the intersection of Saratoga and Weber.

According to the Corpus Christi police department, a driver was traveling east on Saratoga Boulevard when they struck a male pedestrian at the intersection of Weber. It is unclear at this time if the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk or not.

Police said the driver stopped and called 911. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.