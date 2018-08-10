CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEW) — Corpus Christi Police were called out to an accident just before 10 p.m. Sunday night at the corner of Baldwin Boulevard and Riggan Street involving a Ford and a Chevrolet.

According to police a man crossing the street was struck by one of the vehicles, and a electrical pole was knocked down.

After the accident both drivers got out of their vehicles and fled the scene.

One of them was caught the other is still at large.

The victim was sent to Christus Spohn Shoreline in critical condition.

AEP was sent out to the scene.

Stay with 3News for the latest updates.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII