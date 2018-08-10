CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEW) — Corpus Christi Police were called out to a car accident Sunday night at the 1900 block Baldwin Boulevard which sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, a man was crossing the street when a driver hit him and an electricity pole. The driver of a black pickup truck was traveling north and failed to yield the right away when a second truck hit the pickup and spun around and hit the pedestrian.

After the accident, 30-year-old Matthew Rogers was arrested and charged with a DWI, and one driver fled the scene.

The victim was sent to Christus Spohn Shoreline in critical condition.

