Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Christmas Eve while crossing a street in Flour Bluff.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, 32-year-old Matthew Johnson died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said he was trying to cross the street to a McDonald's restaurant. He was not in a crosswalk.

Johnson was taken to Bay Area Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and will not face any charges.

