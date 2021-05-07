Pedestrian killed on South Padre Island Drive Monday morning

A man was walking along the highway when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being struck on the highway Monday morning. It happened on South Padre Island Drive westbound near the Carroll Lane intersection. Officers said the call came around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the man was attempting to cross the highway when a driver hit him. Only one car was involved in the accident.

Lieutenant Paul Janko advised people to be more careful when driving back this holiday weekend.

"Please be patient, slow down, leave a little early, expect delays and just think about the other driver," said Janko.

