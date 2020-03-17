CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle on South Ayers Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was hit by a vehicle and found by a passerby who called authorities. Upon arriving at the scene, police transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating the crash. The driver could face a charge of hit-and-run with additional charges depending on the extent of the victim's injuries.

