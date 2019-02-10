CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What was supposed to be a nice day on the beach almost took a turn for the worst Wednesday morning when a man was struck by a vehicle on Padre Island.

Corpus Christi police said it happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Gulf Beach Road near Bob Hall Pier. A 52-year-old man was walking along the beach when witnesses said a 50-year-old driver got distracted and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment but thankfully is expected to be okay.

Nueces County ESD #2 Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the beach near Bob Hall pier. Update one person transported

After speaking with the driver and witnesses, police said they believe the driver became distracted by another vehicle and the sun and did not see the pedestrian. The driver was given three citations -- for unsafe speed, not having a driver's license, and not having insurance.

