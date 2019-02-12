CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed last Wednesday by an alleged intoxicated driver at the intersection of Weber Road and Tiger Lane.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle near Carroll High School. The driver, 32-year-old Guadalupe Trevino was arrested for and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

On Monday the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 38-year-old Nicholas Hinton.

