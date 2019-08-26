CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died from her injuries Monday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along Northwest Boulevard in Calallen.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was just before 5 a.m. when a couple was traveling along Northwest Boulevard and FM 624 where they hit 56-year-old Susan Clement on the road. Clement died from her injuries.

Police said since Clement was not on a crosswalk, the couple who hit her will not be facing any charges.

