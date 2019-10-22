CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Peers Foundation stopped by Tuloso-Midway High School Tuesday to give students a look at what can happen when someone behind the wheel is distracted.

According to a senior English teacher, the simulator is a good learning lesson for her students.

"They think they can look down at their phone. They don't realize how fast something can happen," Gwynetta Hoelscher said.

The Peers Foundation is a nationwide health and wellness foundation that partnered with State Farm Insurance to let students take a spin in the latest vehicle simulator.

Tuloso-Midway students were asked to try and control the vehicle while trying to Facetime, check social media, and text.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: