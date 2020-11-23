Pennsylvania to certify election results, as legal scramble continues to challenge the election

Pennsylvania is set to certify the final results of the 2020 election on Monday.
However, challenges continue despite unproven accusations of widespread voter fraud and multiple election officials noting that the legal hurdles will not change the results.
Meantime Monday, House State Government Committee Chairman Republican State Rep. Seth Grove called a press conference to address the 2020 election cycle and opportunities to make the process easier in the future.
He noted there was confusion created by changing guidance from the PA Department of State and from new mail-in ballot voting rules. He also noted the need for the state to look at the time it took to turn around election results, with a lack of pre-canvassing of the ballots and a large number of provisional ballots following the election.
The Trump campaign was issued a blistering ruling this weekend as a Pennsylvania judge threw out the bid to stop the Pennsylvania voter certification. The judge called the Trump challenge full of “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations... unsupported by evidence.” An appeal was filed on Sunday.
"President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania," said Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who congratulated President-elect Joe Biden this weekend following the ruling.
Meantime, mail-in ballots are subject to a separate legal challenge by Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell who have filed paperwork in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to declare universal mail-in ballot unconstitutional.
