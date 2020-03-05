CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, this weekend we’ve already seen the traffic build up on Park Road 22 as people head to the beach, but are they still practicing social distancing?

3News' Ashley Gonzalez went live on the beach to take a look at how people are protecting themselves while getting some sun.

"Taylor, it’s a beautiful day, but as you can see, there is not a lot of social distancing going on. I'm between Whitecap Beach and Bob Hall Pier, and I’m gonna just step out of the frame so you can see for yourself. The stay-at-home order expired just a few days ago, and that’s all it took for people to get out and enjoy the water. But, as you can see, there is very little to no social distancing going on here," says 3News reporter, Ashley Gonzalez.

"As a matter of fact, the cars are not spaced out more than a few feet. Very few people are wearing masks. County officials have repeatedly asked the public to practice good hygiene and social distancing, but as you can see, that is not the case," says Ashley.

"I’m gonna put my mask right back on, Taylor" adds Ashley Gonzalez.

Dozens of cars were seen parked all along the beach on Saturday as families, friends, and children gathered to enjoy their day.

Many states have ended their stay-at-home-orders, and Texas was one of them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





