People from all over come together, pay tribute at 22nd Annual Cesar Chavez March

People from all over came together to march the streets of Port and Agnes -- all the way down to St. Joseph's Church on 19th Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people gathered for the 22nd Annual Cesar Chavez March that kicked off Saturday morning. 

The march honors Chavez, who was a Mexican American labor activist and leader of the United Farm Workers.

Saturdays event started with a breakfast celebration, followed by the march itself.

People from all over came together to march the streets of Port and Agnes -- all the way down to St. Joseph's Catholic Church on 19th Street.

Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers Vice President Melba Crowder said the event signifies everything Chavez always fought for.

"Even if it's been 40-50 years, we're still fighting for justice, we're still fighting for the rights of everyone, for education, for everyone to be treated the same basically." she said.

After the march -- there was a rally and festival with food, drinks and live music at the Garcia Art and Education Center.

