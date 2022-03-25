Police searching for people seen on video damaging nature preserve facility

Officials said the pair caused thousands of dollars in damage to Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were caught on video causing thousands of dollars of damage to the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the pair.

The incident happened on March 23 just after midnight. Two males are seen on surveillance video causing damage to the preserve's facilities.

Employees found several pieces of flagstone broken throughout the area, several windows shattered, and parts of the playground area to be damaged, officials said. It is estimated that the two caused several thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and needed repairs to the preserve.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

