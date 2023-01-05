Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years of service

The restaurant located on Up River Road, just across the street from West Guth Park has been open since 2002.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 20 plus years of serving the Coastal Bend, Peoples Restaurant and Lounge will be permanently closing it's doors next week.

The restaurant located on Up River Road, just across the street from West Guth Park has been open since 2002.

According to their social media page, the owners said they explored all options before coming to the decision to close.

3NEWS caught up with restaurant owner Joe Gonzalez who said they're not closing due to lack of business, instead its due to the difficulty of running a restaurant at his age.

"Nowadays it's difficult to find qualified cooks, qualified servers that keep up the standard that we've always had here at the restaurant," he said.