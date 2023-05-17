Peppa Pig is coming back to Corpus Christi!

Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party will fill the American Bank Center's Selena Auditorium with music on October 10.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The world's most beloved talking pig will be back in Corpus Christi this fall!

Peppa Pig, along with George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig, will be singing along to some of their favorite songs during Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party. The loveable, cheeky little piggy will be featured in a brand-new interactive production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping.

Presale tickets are already available with a code, and general sales will begin Friday. There is also a photo experience that parents can purchase for their little ones for an extra $50.

"Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe," the show's organizers said. "Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure!"

The show is made possible through a partnership with Round Room Live and Hasbro Inc.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand-new show!” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

