CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chucky is 14 years old and his sister Cloey is 12. They are this week's Perfect Addition!
Adoption Specialist Valerie Moretich joined 3News First Edition with the details.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chucky is 14 years old and his sister Cloey is 12. They are this week's Perfect Addition!
Adoption Specialist Valerie Moretich joined 3News First Edition with the details.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: