CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet nine-year-old Cristian, a very creative and intelligent boy who loves to play outdoors, and whose favorite place to eat out is McDonalds.

With his creative skills Cristian has an interest in making things such as Origami figures and paper airplanes. In a contest at school, his flew the furthest.

On the topic of school, he strives to have perfect attendance and has been on the AB honor roll, where he excels in math and science. When not in the classroom, he has a love for remote control cars, riding bikes, playing scooter and going to the arcade, where he sees it as a challenge to collect as many tickets as possible to exchange for toys.

Cristian is seeking a forever home with a mother and father who will guide and nurture him as he grows up -- and take him on a weekend fishing trip from time to time, since fishing is something he also enjoys doing.

If you think you could be Cristian's or another Texas child's forever family, please consider attending one of the adoption information meetings held monthly in the Coastal Bend or you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information about adopting in Texas.

