CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bright, active and fun teen is looking for a forever family in this segment of Perfect Addition!
Xzavier is an adventurous 14-year-old looking for a family who can teach him to play baseball. Adoption Specialist Melissa Hernandez joined 3News with the details.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CCPD looking to contact person of interest regarding homicide at McArdle, Dodd
- McCollum family files wrongful death lawsuit in wake of CCPD officer's death
- DRAMATIC VIDEO: Alleged carjacking attempt results in crash on Naples Street
- Missing Corpus Christi girls found safe, CCPD and girls' mother confirm