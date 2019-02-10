CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend organization will head to the Texas state capitol in October to bring awareness to period poverty.

Period Corpus Christi collects feminine products for women and girls who otherwise can't afford them. According to the president of the organization, Ashley Arevalo, she wants to end the stigma surrounding periods and help women get easier and free access to feminine products.

After learning about the need for period products in shelters, Arevalo said in 2016 she started a GoFundMe and raised $1,200 to buy feminine care items for the homeless. Arevalo found out about the national organization Period and established a chapter in Corpus Christi.

Each month, Period Corpus Christi creates period packages and takes them to homeless shelters. Period Corpus Christi teams up with businesses by placing period product collection boxes in stores and hosting various fundraising events.

According to Arevalo, the issue of period poverty stems from period stigma.

"So it's because we are not talking about periods. People are scared to even ask for menstrual products or ask for help. So I think if we are working to talk about it in public spaces, or people see period donation boxes, I think that's slowly breaking the stigma," Arevalo said. "But I do think we have a lot of work to do."

Period Corpus Christi has teamed up with a student group at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to provide free feminine products to students.

Arevalo is the lead organizer of the first National Period Day rally in Austin, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 19. Arevalo hopes to raise awareness about the tampon tax, which is a sales tax on menstrual products that exists in 35 states, including Texas.

"This tax states that menstrual products are not a basic necessity because there are a bunch of other health-related items at the store that don't have a tax," Arevalo said.

The period rally will include guest speakers and activists.

