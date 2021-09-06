Man hit by several cars, killed while trying to cross SPID on foot Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was killed after trying to cross Highway 358 westbound near the Greenwood Exit.
Westbound Highway 358 (SPID) at Greenwood is currently closed while investigators try to find out what happened.
The call came in just after 5 a.m. Officers arrived and found the man dead on the road.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that the person was struck several times. It's real dark, so people going to work or going home, its really hard to see what's on the roadway," Corpus Christi Police Officer Garcia.
The highway will be shut down and traffic will be diverted to either SH 286 North or South for at least another hour.
Avoid the area if possible.
