Corpus Christi Detectives want to speak to a person of interest in a recent homicide that occurred on Meuly Street.

Detectives would like to speak with 47-year-old Michael King.

If you have any information about the murder on Meuly Street, or if you know the whereabouts of King, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

