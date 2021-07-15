First responders rescue person trapped in vehicle after accident on McArdle

The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders got to the scene of the crash just after 3 p.m. The call came in that someone was trapped inside a vehicle that had rolled over.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person inside. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The crash shut down one lane of traffic for a little over an hour while the scene was cleared.

