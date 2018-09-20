Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Employees at the Owen Hopkins Public Library on the City's northwest side are asking the public for help finding one of their pets who was stolen Thursday.

They've had the bearded dragon lizard for three years, but reported it had been stolen sometime Thursday morning.

The library opened around 10 a.m. and about 20 minutes later employees noticed the reptile, named Batman, was missing. They had a reading event for children at that time, but do not believe anyone in that group was behind the theft.

Authorities said the lock on the aquarium was left broken, and the thieves got away with the reptile and one of the lamps from its aquarium.

"One of the other people working here had given water to her and seen her in there, so we know she was in there before we opened," Librarian Jeane Meadors said.

The librarian said Batman is missing toes on her back legs. She said whoever took Batman might have been in the library before, but unfortunately there are no cameras in the building.

