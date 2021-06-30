Tips for pet safety during loud firework events this Fourth of July

One way to be proactive is by making sure your pet is microchipped.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi Animal Services, the Fourth of July can cause an increase in calls for lost pets who are spooked by fireworks.

Joel Skidmore with ACS said that making sure your pets feel safe during fireworks is important and don't trust a fence or enclosure. If scared enough, they can still manage to escape.

One way to be proactive is by making sure your pet is microchipped.

"The benefits of the microchips is, if you animals gets out and it's an accident, if you can report the animal lost to the microchip company, our officers, if out patrolling, are equipped to scan the animals and they will actually return that animal to you for peace of mind," Skidmore said.

The city offers free microchipping every Thursday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Once your pet is microchipped, they will be up to date with the city's new registration and license requirements.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.