City Manager Peter Zanoni under standard performance evaluation, wants to continue to help city

Zanoni said in his initial interview with city council members, he told him that it could take up to a decade and a half to get things straightened out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Behind closed doors, the Corpus Christi City Council has been evaluating the job that City Manager Peter Zanoni has done over the past year.

It was two short years ago that Peter Zanoni was hired to become the new city manager for Corpus Christi. He had worked for the city of San Antonio for some 22 years and was the deputy city manager when he decided to leave and take the top job in Corpus Christi and all of its problems.

"Whoever took this job as city manager, they would have to be here for a while to make a difference because a lot of neglect," Zanoni told 3News.

Zanoni said in his initial interview with city council members, he told him that it could take up to a decade and a half to get things straightened out.

”When I interviewed with council, I said 'you know what, council? This is not a five year job, it’s not a ten year job.I think it’s a 15 year job,” Zanoni said.

Zanoni said that last week in a closed-door session with council members, it was decided on how they’re going to evaluate his job performance.

"I seriously doubt Peter is going anywhere. Everyone has been extremely pleased with him. What we’re doing is a formal process to properly evaluate him,” Councilman Roland Barrera said.

Zanoni believes that those evaluations that Councilman Barrera and the rest of Council are filling out will be ready by the next council meeting on Tuesday. Then, members will go over the results with him.

But, does he have plans to continue on as City Manager? We asked him that question.

"Like I said, there’s no end, I’m here as long as the community and city council wants me to be their city manager so I’m signed on indefinitely. Right? As long as we continue to perform, we want to be here,” Zanoni said.

Zanoni says one of the things he’s most proud of is the leadership team that he has built to manage the 3,000 city employees and the $1 billion budget. He pointed out that out of his 30 member executive leadership team, 17 of those folks were either women or minorities. All focused on moving the city forward under the leadership of Peter Zanoni, who says he’s here for the long-haul.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.