Petition for Aransas County to put the Courthouse before voters in November

Aransas County residents were upset that County leaders were going to bypass a public vote on building a new courthouse.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — There’s an old saying that you can’t fight City Hall, but in Aransas County folks there are celebrating tonight because of what their petition has accomplished.

They were upset that County leaders weren’t going to allow the public to vote on plans to build a new courthouse there. So, they started up a petition to force the issue and it looks like they’ve won!

Andrew Kane said that he and other Aransas County residents were upset that county leaders were going to bypass a public vote on building a new courthouse that they decided to start up a petition to force an election.

”They are gonna step in front of the petition and go ahead and put it on the bond in response to the citizens," Kane said.

Aransas County Judge Burt Mills said that he has called a special meeting for Thursday to propose to commissioners court that they put the $19.9M courthouse project before voters in November. That move is in response to the petition.

The County had planned on using a funding tool known as Certificates of Obligation. That tool doesn't require a public vote and is viewed as a quick funding source to turn to after natural disasters.

Hurricane Harvey totaled the Courthouse three years ago. County leaders said they wanted to get this Harvey project finally done because interest rates are as low as they’ve ever been. Judge Burt Mills said he welcomes putting the project to a public vote.

"It’s not that they’re against the courthouse they just want a voice in the project and we appreciate that," Mills said.

Kane said that it was difficult to do a petition drive during a pandemic. He said the petition to force a vote on the courthouse project had to have 752 names on it and right now he has 920.

He added that he will continue to get signatures for another week and then turn it into the County. If the bond fails, he doesn’t want to see the County go back to its original plan.

"We’ve got to put it in any way to stop the County," Kane said.