Petition to remove Gonzalez as DA goes ahead after county attorney gives legal notice

Jenny Dorsey confirmed the news to 3NEWS in a statement Monday, but declined to speak further since it's pending litigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The petition a conservative group brought to oust Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez will be allowed to move forward.

That means a jury could decide whether the DA keeps his job.

"For this to go forward, the county attorney, who is Jenny Dorsey, has to give citation," he said. "And if she doesn't give citation, this is case is dead, at least in my opinion and probably the judge's opinion and many other scholars' opinions, as well."



Dorsey did just that on Friday, giving legal notice of the filing and allowing it to continue.

"A petition was brought by country Citizens for Freedom," Gonzalez said in a Facebook Live on Monday. "Now the County Attorney is going to go forward on it, and that's about it. It's a civil matter. No one saw me getting arrested on the Channel 3, 6 or 10 news; it is not a criminal matter. It is a political stunt for them to remove me."

Related Articles Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney

In a statement to 3NEWS, Dorsey confirmed the news.

"We filed Friday asking the court to issue citation," she said. "Other than that, I do not intend to comment on pending litigation."