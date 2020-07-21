Petition to save the Sea Turtle Recovery Program at PINS

Last week, cuts were being made to the program led by Dr. Donna Shaver.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A petition is making rounds online asking people to save the Sea Turtle Recovery Program at the Padre Island National Seashore.

The 30-percent in cuts, which translates to roughly $300,000 less per year, was proposed by PINS Superintendent Eric Brunnemann.

The petition going around is asking folks to sign a letter to the United States Secretary of the Interior, who is responsible for overseeing National Parks.

It urges the secretary to stop the funding cuts.

